Video: Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE ESPAÑA Season 5

The twelve queens competing in the newest season of “Drag Race España” have been revealed. The new season premieres Sunday, September 28th on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide (day-and-date with its local airing on Spain’s ATRESplayer Premium). Supremme de Luxe returns as host, joined by returning judges Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi, and Ana Locking.

The twelve Spanish queens competing for the title of Spain’s ultimate Drag Superstar are: Alexandra del Raval, Dafne Mugler, Denébola Murnau, Eva Harrington, Ferrxn, Krystal Forever, Laca Udilla, La Escándalo, Margarita Kalifata, NIX, Nori, and Satín Greco. Each week, the queens will compete in a variety of gag-worthy challenges and wig-snatching runway categories in a fight to earn the title of Spain’s next Drag Superstar.

“Drag Race España” is produced by World of Wonder and Atresmedia in collaboration with Buendía Estudios. Executive producers at World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles. Ignacio Corrales and Jorge Pérez Vega are the executive producers at Buendía Estudios.

Meet the Queens of Drag Race España Season 5:

Alexandra del Raval (27, Barcelona)

Alexandra comes from the El Raval neighborhood in Barcelona, and is ready to bring the 50.000€ cash prize to her city. She wants to be the next Spanish Drag Superstar because she is “unique, unrivaled, invincible and a hot mess”.

Dafne Mugler (20, Málaga)

Dafne is a dedicated ballerina, who is ready to be the first crowned winner of “Drag Race España to claim the title. Though she is young, warns her competitors not to underestimate her, as she’s ready to sweep the competition on the Main Stage.

Denébola Murnau (23, Elche)

Denébola crowns herself as the “porcelain little clown” of the season. She defines her drag as a Marilyn Monroe film if it was directed by Tim Burton, with her main references being silver stars from Old Hollywood and “Beetlejuice”. She’s ready to be the next Spanish Drag Superstar because “it’s time a colorful weirdo gets the crown”.

Eva Harrington (27, Tenerife)

Eva Harrington defines her drag as “an explosion of femininity, hips, waist, strength and elegance”, and is ready to crown herself the “humble queen” of the season. She wants to be the next Spanish Drag Superstar to prove to the world that the Canary Islands can shine.

Ferrxn (27, Valencia)

Ferrxn is bringing the comedy to season 5 of “Drag Race España”, and tells her competitors to expect the unexpected. She comes to represent her homeland with pride, and is ready to be crowned as the first winning queen to speak Valencian.

Krystal Forever (52, Caracas, Venezuela)

Krystal’s drag name comes from the iconic film “Showgirl”, and credits RuPaul, Diana Ross, and Whitney Houston as her biggest inspirations. Dubbing herself the lipsync queen of the season, she’s ready to be crowned the Spain’s next Drag Superstar.

Laca Udilla (27, Valencia)

Laca’s drag persona is inspired by Sara Montiel, Rocío Jurado, classic Spanish cinema, musicals, and history. With her claim to be the singing queen of the season, she must take home the crown because she promised so to her drag sisters Hornella and Pakita.

La Escándalo (26, Barcelona)

La Escándalo is bringing the color to this season of “Drag Race España”, ready to bring viewers into her "fantasy world”. Her drag persona is a mix of classic eleganza, pure love, and childhood nostalgia such as cartoons and video games.

Margarita Kalifata (32, Córdoba)

Margarita’s drag name is inspired by her neighborhood of Córdoba as representation of her hometown. Her drag inspirations include her own mother, as well as Pamela Anderson: “I want Margarita Kalifata to be an homage to everything my mother couldn’t have been, and to have everything that she could not have.”

NIX (29, Alicante)

NIX arrives at “Drag Race España” from Copenhagen, but she is originally from Alicante. She defines herself as the fashion queen of the season, with her strengths being fashion, beauty, aesthetics, and performance. She is ready to be the first trans winner of “Drag Race España”.

Nori (28, Extremadura)

Nori is the fashion diva of the season, with her biggest inspirations being designers such as Mugler and Versace, along with divas like Christina Aguilera. She defines her strengths as her looks, makeup, hairdressing, sewing, and dancing, and men as her weakness.

Satín Greco (39, Torremolinos)

Satín’s drag name comes from Nicole Kidman’s character in “Moulin Rouge!”, while her surname is an homage to her aunt, who is also a Spanish drag queen. He draws inspiration from the folklore divas such as Lola Flores, Rocío Jurado, and Lina Morgan.