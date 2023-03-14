Video: MGM+ Shares THE PORTABLE DOOR Trailer

The Portable Door, an MGM+ original film that will be coming exclusively to the U.S. market in April.

The comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien), joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don't Know Me).

The award-winning Jeffrey Walker (Ali's Wedding, Lambs of God) directed the film, which is adapted by Leon Ford (Griff the Invisible) from Tom Holt's popular seven-book fantasy series.

The movie centers on Paul Carpenter (Gibson) and Sophie Pettingel (Wilde), lowly, put-upon interns who begin working at the mysterious London firm J.W. Wells & Co., and become increasingly aware that their employers are anything but conventional.

Charismatic villains Humphrey Wells (Waltz), the CEO of the company, and middle manager Dennis Tanner (Neill) are disrupting the world of magic by bringing modern corporate strategy to ancient magical practices, and Paul and Sophie discover the true agenda of the vast corporation.

The cast also includes Miranda Otto (The Lord of the Rings, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians, Charlie's Angels), Jessica De Gouw (Gretel & Hansel, Pennyworth), and Rachel House (Soul, Thor: Ragnarok).

Watch the new music video here:

About MGM+

MGM+, an Amazon company, is a premium linear channel and streaming service delivering a broad lineup of quality original series and docuseries, the latest movie releases, and classic film franchises-all available in the U.S. on TV, on-demand, online, and across devices.

MGM+ is a destination for original premium content, with Original series including sci-fi horror series FROM; Emmy-winning series Godfather of Harlem; the Western adventure Billy the Kid; and cinematic dramatic series War of the Worlds, Rogue Heroes, and Belgravi'a.

The network is also the home of acclaimed docuseries, including Emmy-nominated Laurel Canyon, Helter Skelter, Slow Burn, My Life as a Rolling Stone, NFL Icons, and Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror. Premium movies are also available, including No Time to Die, House of Gucci, Cyrano, and Licorice Pizza.

MGM+ will continue to be available nationwide through cable, telco, satellite, and emerging digital distribution channels, as well as through its MGM+ app, providing more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.