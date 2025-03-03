Video: LOVE YOU TO DEATH Episode 6 Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek from an all-new episode of the Spanish-language romantic comedy “Love You to Death” (“A muerte”) starring Goya Award winner Verónica Echegui (“The Patients of Dr. García”). In episode 106, Raúl and Marta's Noche de San Juan plans dissolve into disaster and a truth comes to light.

The seven-episode series was created and directed by Goya Award-nominated Dani de la Orden alongside Natalia Durán (Heavies tendres) and Oriol Capel (“Lo mejor de mí”). Episode six will premiere globally on Apple TV+ Wednesday, March 5, followed by a new episode every Wednesday through March 12.

“Love You to Death” (“A muerte”) tells the story of the cautious Raúl (Amargós), who reconnects with free-spirited and newly pregnant Marta (Echegui), following his heart cancer diagnosis. They resume a friendship that began in childhood, and in a relationship brought together by fate, begin to test their beliefs about love. Can the commitment-phobic Marta fall in love? And can Raúl meet the love of his life?

The series stars Joan Amargós (“Show Yourself”), Paula Malia (“Valeria”), Cristian Valencia (“Barcelona Christmas Night”), Claudia Melo (“Love is Forever”), Roger Coma (“Grand Hotel”), Joan Solé (“Cardo”), Julián Villagrán (“The Snow Girl”) and David Bagés (“The Last Night at Tremore Beach”).

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Comments