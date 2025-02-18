Video: Judy Greer Stars in Trailer for Michael Shannon's ERIC LARUE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Magnolia Pictures has debuted the trailer for ERIC LARUE, Michael Shannon’s acclaimed directorial debut written by Brett Neveu and based on his 2002 play of the same name. Featuring a towering performance by Judy Greer, the film follows two parents who, in the aftermath of a shocking crime at the hands of their son, seek solace in rival religious congregations. The film world premiered at Tribeca Festival and also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Alison Pill, Tracy Letts, Paul Sparks, and Annie Parisse. Magnolia has North American rights and will release the film in theaters April 4.

In ERIC LARUE, Janice (Greer) is coping with the fallout after her son murders three of his high school classmates. Struggling and moving through life as if in a haze, she is unable to let go of her anger and frustration. While her husband (Skarsgård) has found refuge at a new church, Janice finds it hard to seek solace in her faith despite her pastor’s pleas to heal her wounds by meeting with the mothers of her son’s victims. As Janice ponders what that meeting could achieve for her and her community, ERIC LARUE asks audiences to witness the frayed emotional ripples that violent acts can engender.

Caliwood Pictures presents A Big Indie and Brace Cove Production. ERIC LARUE is directed by Michael Shannon and written by Brett Neveu based on his stage play. Produced by Sarah Green (THE BIKERIDERS), Karl Hartman (BEING THE RICARDOS), and Jina Panebianco (FAMOUS). Shannon’s frequent collaborator Jeff Nichols is an executive producer, as are R. Wesley Sierk, John D. Straley, Joseph Panebianco, Declan Baldwin, Byron Wetzel, and Meghan Schumacher.

Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

