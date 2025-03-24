Video: Hulu Drops First Trailer for New Competition Series GOT TO GET OUT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hulu has premiered the trailer for Got To Get Out, a new Hulu completion series. Get ready to see your favorite Reality TV Royalties and breakout Reality TV Rookies face off to get out and win $1 million. Hosted by Simu Liu, all eight episodes of Got To Get Out premiere on Friday, April 11 on Hulu.

In the series, it is twenty people under one roof, and 1 million dollars in prizes up for grabs. To win it, they’ve got to get out, which is much easier said than done. Lies and lunacy collide in this exhilarating competition series where an outrageous mix of reality icons and crafty gamers must conspire to get out. In this house, time is money. As the clock ticks up, so does the prize money.

The longer they stay, the greater their chance to earn more. They can split the money equally in the end, or at any point in time, try to make their escape with the accumulated money all for themselves, leaving others to start again at $0. From WILD strategies and temptations to shifting alliances and unbelievable escape attempts, the players will try any and every way to make it out of the gate and win the prize.

Reality Royalties include Cynthia Bailey (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Demi Burnett (The Bachelor), Val Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars), Clare Crawley (The Bachelor), Rashad Jennings (former NFL running back), Susan Noles (The Golden Bachelor), Omarosa (The Apprentice), Spencer Pratt (The Hills), and Kim Zolciak-Biermann (The Real Housewives of Atlanta).

Reality Rookies are Jill Ashlock, Lindsey Coffey, Yahné Coleman, Shane Dougherty, Steven Giannopoulos, Steve Helling, Nick Metzler, Stein Retzlaff, Rob Roman, Athena Suich, and Athena Vas.

The series is produced by Wheelhouse Studios. Executive producers are Brent Montgomery, Glenn Hugill, Liz Fine and Pam Healey at Wheelhouse. Charles Wachter also serves as executive producer and showrunner.

