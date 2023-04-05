Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Hulu Debuts TASTE THE NATION WITH PADMA LAKSHMI Season Two Trailer

Season two premieres Friday, May 5 on Hulu with 10 all-new episodes. 

Apr. 05, 2023  

Check out the trailer and key art for the new upcoming season of Hulu's "Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi." Season two premieres Friday, May 5 on Hulu with 10 all-new episodes.

In season two of "Taste the Nation," award-winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes viewers on a culinary adventure across American soil, exploring the rich and diverse communities who have so heavily shaped what American food is today.

Over borscht, cornbread, pasteles and more, Padma uncovers the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history - ultimately uncovering stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.

Executive produced by Padma Lakshmi along with Part2 Pictures' David Shadrack Smith.

Watch the new trailer here:




