Video: Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' in Prime Video's WILDERNESS Teaser

Taylor Swift’s track ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ is the latest addition to the psychological thriller driven by a female team

By: Aug. 23, 2023

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ has been revealed as the song of the opening titles for UK Original thriller series Wilderness. The re-recorded track from Reputation makes its global debut in the series teaser released today. Wilderness will launch globally on Prime Video on 15 September.

The defiant ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ reflects Liv’s (Jenna Coleman) transformation after her supposed “happily-ever-after” quickly turns into a living nightmare on discovering her husband Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair.

Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. The couple embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas. For Will, it’s a chance to make amends; for Liv, it’s a very different prospect—a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge. Look what he made her do… 

Taylor Swift’s track ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ is the latest addition to the psychological thriller driven by a female team, created by Marnie Dickens, based on B.E. Jones’ novel, directed by So Yong Kim, and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff.

Watch the teaser trailer and hear Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ here:






