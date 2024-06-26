Video: Hamish Linklater is Batman in First Trailer for BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prime Video has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated new animated series from Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho, Batman: Caped Crusader. The series will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning on Thursday, August 1.

The series stars Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass, The Big Short) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Christina Ricci(Yellowjackets, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles) as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Jamie Chung (Stone Cold Fox, Junction) as Harley Quinn/Dr. Harleen Quinzel, and Diedrich Bader (Harley Quinn, Better Things) as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, along with a star-studded ensemble cast including Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Tom Kenny, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment and Toby Stephens.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

Synopsis

Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.

