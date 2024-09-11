Video: HOW TO DIE ALONE Sneak Peek Clip Starring Natasha Rothwell

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Onyx Collective has shared a sneak peek clip from “How To Die Alone,” the new comedy created by and starring Natasha Rothwell, premiering Friday, September 13 on Hulu with four heartwarming and hilarious episodes. “How to Die Alone” follows Mel (Natasha Rothwell), a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.

In this sneak peek, Mel and her airport besties fly through the terminal in the hopes of catching a glimpse of THE ONE and only Lizzo, when they are stopped in their tracks by the sight of a handsome frequent-flyer they've dubbed "bicoastal bae."

Created by Natasha Rothwell, “How to Die Alone” is produced by ABC Signature in association with Big Hattie Productions. Natasha Rothwell and Vera Santamaria serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Desiree Akhavan and Jude Weng serve as executive producers.

The main cast includes Rothwell as Melissa, along with Conrad Ricamora, Jocko Sims, and KeiLyn Durrel Jones.

