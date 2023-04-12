Video: HBO Releases THE SYMPATHIZER First Look

HBO has released the official teaser and a new photo for the original limited series THE SYMPATHIZER. Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar co-showrun and executive produce. The new footage introduces the cast led by Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Ky Duyen, and Sandra Oh and reveals star and executive producer Robert Downey Jr., who plays multiple roles.

The teaser was shown exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery's unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles.

Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, THE SYMPATHIZER is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of THE VIETNAM WAR and his resulting exile in the United States.

The cast includes Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Vy Le, Alan Trong, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, with Sandra Oh, and Robert Downey Jr.

Co-showrunner, executive producer, writer, and director (episodes 1-3), Park Chan-wook; co-showrunner, executive producer, and writer, Don McKellar; executive producer, A24; executive producer and star, Robert Downey Jr., executive producer, Susan Downey, executive producer, Amanda Burrell for Team Downey; executive producer, Kim Ly; executive producer, Niv Fichman for Rhombus Media; executive producer, Ron Schmidt; executive producer and author of book, Viet Thanh Nguyen; executive producer, Jisun Back for Moho Film.

Directors: Fernando Meirelles (episode 4), Marc Munden (episodes 5-7). Writers: Mark Richard, Naomi Iizuka, Maegan Houang, Anchuli Felicia King, Tea Ho. THE SYMPATHIZER is a Co-Production between HBO, A24, and Rhombus Media, produced in association with Cinetic Media and Moho Film.

Watch the new teaser here: