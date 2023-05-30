Video: HBO Drops THE IDOL Series Trailer

THE IDOL debuts SUNDAY, JUNE 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

How Rob Marshall's Theatre Background Brought THE LITTLE MERMAID to Life Photo 1 How Theatre Brought Disney's New THE LITTLE MERMAID Film to Life
Video: Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Finale; Watch Photo 2 Video: Leslie Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer With Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey & Photo 3 Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
Auli'i Cravalho Will Not Reprise MOANA Role For Live Action Remake Photo 4 Auli'i Cravalho Will Not Reprise MOANA Role For Live Action Remake

HBO has unveiled the official trailer for the HBO Original drama series THE IDOL. THE IDOL debuts SUNDAY, JUNE 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

The series premiered at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22. The series is co-created by Sam Levinson (HBO’s “Euphoria”), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, and stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp.

After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

The cast includes Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan. Also starring Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria. 

Co-creators Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim; Executive producers Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joe Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON, and Sara E. White; all episodes directed by Sam Levinson. Produced in partnership with A24.

Watch the video trailer here:

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO



RELATED STORIES - TV

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

RENFIELD to Be Released Digital, Blu-ray & DVD in June Photo
RENFIELD to Be Released Digital, Blu-ray & DVD in June

Soaked with bloody fun and overflowing with toxic relationships, RENFIELD comes home in a Dracula Sucks Edition with 60 minutes of darkly humorous and captivating never-before-seen bonus content, including deleted scenes and featurettes that dives deeper into the cutting-edge comedy and the secrets.

44th Annual Telly Awards Winners Announced Photo
44th Annual Telly Awards Winners Announced

Winners include some of the most prominent global brands and companies alongside smaller and independent production houses, including Cut+Run, Netflix, Disney Parks, Media.Monks, Paramount, National Geographic Society, and dynastic NBA team the Golden State Warriors. 

FUBAR Tops Netflixs Most Watched Week of May 22 Photo
FUBAR Tops Netflix's Most Watched Week of May 22

Action reigned this week as Netflix’s Chief Action Officer Arnold Schwarzenegger brought the heat as FUBAR, created by Nick Santora, debuted in the #1 spot on the English TV List with 88.94M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. With over 12M views (88.94M hours viewed divided by 7.13 runtime hours).


From This Author - Michael Major

Video: Jake Owen Kickstarts Summer With 'On The Boat Again' on ABC's Good Morning AmericaVideo: Jake Owen Kickstarts Summer With 'On The Boat Again' on ABC's Good Morning America
Autumn Rowe & Kizzo to Compose Songs for New MusicalAutumn Rowe & Kizzo to Compose Songs for New Musical
Big Boss Vette Drops New Singles 'Ion Need' & 'Karma'Big Boss Vette Drops New Singles 'Ion Need' & 'Karma'
44th Annual Telly Awards Winners Announced44th Annual Telly Awards Winners Announced

Videos

Video: Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video Video: Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Full Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Full Reunion Trailer
Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series Video
Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series
Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Reunion Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD