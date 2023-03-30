Video: HBO Debuts WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS Trailer

From Emmy® winners David Mandel (HBO's "Veep"), Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck (HBO's "Veep") and starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, the five-episode limited series WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS debuts MONDAY, MAY 1 (9:00-10:00 P.M. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Chronicling actions on the ground, this satirical drama begins in 1971 when the White House hires Hunt and Liddy, former CIA and FBI, respectively, to investigate the Pentagon Papers leak. After failing upward, the unlikely pair lands on the Committee to Re-Elect the President, plotting several unbelievable covert ops - including bugging the Democratic National Committee offices at the Watergate complex.

Proving that history can sometimes be stranger than fiction, WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS sheds light on the lesser-known series of events that led to one of America's greatest political crimes.

The cast includes Lena Headey (Dorothy Hunt), Judy Greer (Fran Liddy), Domhnall Gleeson (John Dean), Toby Huss (James McCord), Ike Barinholtz (Jeb Magruder), Kathleen Turner (Dita Beard), Kim Coates (Frank Sturgis), Yul Vazquez (Bernard "Macho" Barker), Alexis Valdés (Felipe De Diego), Nelson Ascencio (Virgilio "Villo" Gonzalez), Tony Plana (Eugenio "Muscolito" Martinez), Zoe Levin (Lisa Hunt), Liam James (Saint John Hunt), Kiernan Shipka (Kevan Hunt), Tre Ryder (David Hunt), David Krumholtz (William O. Bittman), F. Murray Abraham (Judge Sirica), Rich Sommer (Egil "Bud" Krogh), and John Carroll Lynch (John Mitchell)

Directed and executive produced by David Mandel; created, written and executive produced by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck; executive produced by Frank Rich, David Bernad, Gregg Fienberg, Justin Theroux, Woody Harrelson, Len Amato, and Ruben Fleischer. An HBO co-production with wiip with executive producers Paul Lee, Mark Roybal and Nne Ebong.

Watch the new trailer here: