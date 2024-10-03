Video: HBO Debuts Trailer for MONEY ELECTRIC: THE BITCOIN MYSTERY Documentary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The HBO Original documentary MONEY ELECTRIC: THE BITCOIN MYSTERY, produced and directed by Emmy®-nominated filmmaker Cullen Hoback (HBO’s “Q: Into The Storm,” “Terms and Conditions May Apply”), debuts TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8 (9:00 p.m.-10:40 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

In MONEY ELECTRIC: THE BITCOIN MYSTERY, intrepid filmmaker Cullen Hoback dives into one of the most enduring and high-stakes mysteries in technology and finance: the origins of Bitcoin and the identity of its anonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto. More than a decade after Satoshi’s disappearance, Bitcoin now threatens to disrupt the global financial order, forcing nations to reconsider the very nature of money as Satoshi potentially stands to become the richest person on earth. Known for uncovering clandestine subcultures and movements through digital forensics, Hoback immerses himself with key players, uncovers never-before-seen clues, and humorously unravels Bitcoin’s chaotic origins and meteoric rise. MONEY ELECTRIC offers a thrilling, globe-spanning investigation into the intentions of Bitcoin’s enigmatic inventor, as Hoback encounters those who could be Satoshi, seeking to reveal who holds the power — and what they might do with it if Bitcoin were woven into our daily lives.

HBO Documentary Films presents MONEY ELECTRIC: THE BITCOIN MYSTERY, a Hyrax Films Production in association with HyperObject Industries and Hello Pictures. Produced and directed by Cullen Hoback; produced by Alina Solodnikova, Jessie Deeter, and Scott Holroyd; executive produced by Adam McKay, Todd Schulman, Cullen Hoback, and Taylor Jones. For HBO: executive producers Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Tina Nguyen.

