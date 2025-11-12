Video: Edward Burns Stars in Trailer for THE FAMILY MCMULLEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The trailer has been released for The Family McMullen, the new sequel written, directed, and produced by star Edward Burns. The movie will debut on Friday, December 5, exclusively on HBO Max.

30 years after Burns’ The Brothers McMullen won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival with its exploration of the lives and struggles of three Irish American brothers from Long Island, New York, THE FAMILY returns in the long-awaited follow-up.

The new film follows the romantic entanglements of a now 50-something Barry McMullen (Burns) and his 20-something kids, as well as his brother Patrick (Michael McGlone) and widowed sister-in-law Molly (Connie Britton), each facing unexpected romantic hurdles of their own.

The cast also includes Michael McGlone, Tracee Ellis Ross, Halston Sage, Juliana Canfield (Stereophonic), Pico Alexander, and Brian d’Arcy James (Hamilton, off-Broadway's Anna Christie).