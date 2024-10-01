Video: Disney Unveils Trailer and Premiere Date for MUSIC BY JOHN WILLIAMS Documentary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Disney has released the trailer and announced the release date for Music by John Williams. The new documentary, which centers on the life and career of the legendary composer, will have a limited theatrical release and begin streaming November 1 on Disney+. The documentary will also open the 38th edition of AFI Fest on October 23.

The documentary features interviews with Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Kate Capshaw, Gustavo Dudamel, J.J. Abrams, Chris Martin, Ron Howard, Chris Columbus, George Lucas, Itzhak Perlman, Lawrence Kasdan, Yo-Yo Ma, Ke Huy Quan, James Mangold, Alan Silvestri, David Newman, Thomas Newman, Seth MacFarlane, Anne-Sophie Mutter, and Branford Marsalis.

From his early days as a jazz pianist to his 54 Oscar® nominations and five wins, the documentary takes an in-depth look at Williams’ countless contributions to film, including many iconic franchises, as well as his music for the concert stage and his impact on popular culture.

Comments