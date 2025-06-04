Video: Disney Shares Teaser Trailer for New Music-Driven Series ELECTRIC BLOOM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney has revealed a first look at the upcoming comedy series Electric Bloom with the official teaser trailer. The first two episodes of the music-driven original series will premiere on Disney Channel on Thursday, July 10, at 8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT, with new episodes weekly. The show will debut on Disney+ on Sept. 17, with the first 13 episodes of the season and the remaining coming to the service in October.

Electric Bloom follows the three members of the now mega-famous pop group Electric Bloom as they look back and tell the story of their band and friendship, starting with the day they all met in high school. The girls go on a journey to becoming the biggest band in the world and the best friends in the universe.

The series stars Lumi Pollack (“The Fallout”) as perfectly put-together Posey, Carmen Sanchez as school rebel Jade, Ruby Marino as quirky and optimistic Tulip, and Nathaniel Buescher (“Circuit Breakers”) as class crush and band supporter Lucas.

Creators Eric Friedman, Alex Fox and Rachel Lewis serve as executive producers along with iconic songwriter Diane Warren and Bahareh Batmang. Warren also writes the majority of the songs for the series, including all songs in the pilot and the theme song. Jody Hahn directed and executive-produced the pilot.

