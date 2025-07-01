Video: Bill Hader Is THE CAT IN THE HAT in Teaser for Dr. Seuss Animated Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Warner Bros. has just dropped the first teaser trailer for The Cat in the Hat, the upcoming animated film based on the beloved book by Dr. Seuss. This is the first animated feature adaptation of the story, following 2003's live-action movie with Mike Myers.

Bill Hader voices the titular Cat in the movie, which sees the character spreading joy to kids in his signature, and singularly irreverent way, transporting them and audiences on a fantastical journey through a world they’ve never seen before.

In the film, our hero takes on his toughest assignment yet for the I.I.I.I. (Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC): to cheer Gabby and Sebastian, a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town. However, due to his proclivity for taking things too far, this could be his last chance to prove himself, or risk losing his magical hat

Starring alongside Hader are Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, and Paula Pell, as well as Tiago Martinez, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera, Bowen Yang, and Broadway's Tituss Burgess.

Directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation’s first full-length feature film, The Cat in the Hat, comes to theaters and IMAX® across North America on February 27, 2026, and internationally beginning 25 February 2025. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

