Video: Big Freedia & Netflix Drop 'Hey Queen' Music Video for QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORY

Netflix has released a music video with rapper and "Queen of Bounce Music", Big Freedia remixing Netflix's Strong Black Lead series "Hey Queen" just in time for the release of Netflix and Shondaland's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The Bridgerton-prequel series launches globally on May 4 only on Netflix.

This video also serves as a nod to the significance of HBCU royal court culture, and a love letter to the rich history of New Orleans. This Saturday, April 15th Netflix will partner with Xavier University of New Orleans and Big Freedia for a Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story-inspired dance party featuring a performance from New Orleans icon and Queen of bounce herself on the school's campus titled the "Spring Waltz."

Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to KING George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

The series features Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) reprise their roles from Bridgerton in this series. India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) plays Young Queen Charlotte.

Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) plays Princess Augusta. Corey Mylchreest (The Sandman) plays Young KING George. Arsema Thomas (television debut) plays Young Agatha Danbury.

Rounding out the cast are Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - West End and Broadway, The War Below) as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis (The Nevers ) as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton) as Brimsley (older).

Watch the new music video here: