Video: Apple Unveils Teaser for MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Season 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Apple TV has unveiled a preview of the second season of its Monsterverse series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” starring Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, and Anders Holm.

The 10-episode second season of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” will premiere globally on Friday, February 27, 2026, with the first episode, followed by one episode every Friday until May 1, 2026.

Season one of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings looking to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

Season two will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon.

Hailing from Legendary Television, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is executive produced by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, alongside Chris Black, Jen Roskind, Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville and Lawrence Trillling, who also directs four episodes, as well as Andrew Colville, who writes two episodes and serves as executive producer. Black serves as the showrunner on season two. Multiple spinoff series are also in development.

About Legendary's Monsterverse

Legendary’s Monsterverse is an expansive cross-platform story universe centering around humanity’s battle to survive in a world facing a catastrophic new reality – the monsters of our myths and legends are real.

Beginning with the Godzilla film in 2014 and continuing through 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: KING of the Monsters, 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, and most recently the record-breaking Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the franchises’ highest-grossing installment and the highest-grossing Godzilla film of all time, along with the eagerly anticipated sequel Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, which is set to release in 2027. The Monsterverse has accumulated over $2.5B at the global box office and expanded into the series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" for Apple TV.

Photo Credit: Apple