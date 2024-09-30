Video: Apple TV+ Shares Sneak Peek From Penultimate Episode of PACHINKO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode seven of “Pachinko” season two. The critically acclaimed series launched with one episode on Friday, August 23, and stars Lee Minho, Yuh-Jung Youn, Minha Kim, Anna Sawai, Jin Ha, Eunchae Jung, Soji Arai and Sungkyu Kim. New episodes are available on Fridays through October 11.

Episode 207 - “Chapter Fifteen”: Mr. Kim faces a difficult choice: the woman he loves or his homeland.

The first season received 11 international awards including a Peabody Award, an American Film Institute Award, a Critics Choice Award and a Gotham Independent Film Award. Season two stars Lee Minho, Yuh-Jung Youn, Minha Kim, Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Eunchae Jung, Soji Arai, Junwoo Han and Sungkyu Kim. Produced for Apple TV+ by the studio Media Res, “Pachinko” is created and written by Soo Hugh who serves as executive producer. The series is executive produced by Media Res' Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer, and Blue Marble Pictures' Theresa Kang and is directed by Leanne Welham, Arvin Chen, and Sang-il Lee.

Hailing from Media Res, and told in three languages — Korean, Japanese, and English - the eight-episode second season of “Pachinko” premiered globally on Friday, August 23 with one episode, followed by one episode weekly every Friday through October 11.

Based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, “Pachinko” is a sweeping and deeply moving story of love and survival across four generations, told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja. In season two, the parallel stories pick up in Osaka in 1945, where Sunja is forced to make dangerous decisions for her family’s survival during World War II, and in Tokyo in 1989, which finds Solomon exploring new, humble beginnings.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

