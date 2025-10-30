Video: Apple TV Shares Sneak Peek Clip of DOWN CEMETERY ROAD Episode 3

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the third episode of “Down Cemetery Road,” starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Emma Thompson, and two-time Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson.

In episode 3, Sarah winds up on an unexpected road trip, and Zoë begins pulling threads left behind by Joe, suspecting something bigger is at play. The episode will premiere on Wednesday, November 5, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through December 10.

When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Trafford (Ruth Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Emma Thompson). Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.

The ensemble cast includes BAFTA Award winner Adeel Akhtar, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Emmy Award nominee Tom Goodman-Hill, BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd, Tom Riley, SAG Award nominee Adam Godley, Sinead Matthews, Ken Nwosu, Fehinti Balogun and Aiysha Hart.

Produced by 60Forty Films, “Down Cemetery Road” is written by Morwenna Banks (“Slow Horses”) who also serves as executive producer alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, Thompson, and “Down Cemetery Road” author Mick Herron. Natalie Bailey (“Bay of Fires”) serves as lead director for the series.

Photo Credit: Apple