Video: Apple TV+ Shares Sneak Peek Clip of CHIEF OF WAR Episode 5

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the fifth episode of the epic historical drama “Chief of War,” starring, written, and executive produced by Jason Momoa. In the episode, Kaʻiana returns with a warning, and a dangerous competition will determine his fate in Kamehameha’s council. Keōua sends a message.

Co-created by Momoa and Thomas Pa‘a Sibbett, episode five will make its global debut on Friday, August 22, 2025 followed by new episodes every Friday through September 19. Check out the clip now.

“Chief of War” is an epic historical drama starring, written and executive produced by Jason Momoa and co-created by Thomas Pa’a Sibbett. Set amidst the backdrop of the islands of Hawai’i, the nine-episode series, based on true events, follows warrior Ka’iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century.

Told from an indigenous perspective, “Chief of War” is a passion project for creators Momoa and Sibbett, who share native Hawaiian heritage. The series features a predominantly Polynesian cast, led by Momoa alongside Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale‘o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes.

“Chief of War” is produced for Apple TV+ by FIFTH SEASON and Chernin Entertainment. Momoa directs the season finale and serves as executive producer. Doug Jung serves as showrunner and executive produces along with Sibbett, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook and Brian Andrew Mendoza. Justin Chon directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer. Anders Engström, Jim Rowe, Molly Allen, Francis Lawrence and Tim Van Patten also serve as executive producers. Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer, Hans Zimmer wrote the theme music and co-produced the score for all nine episodes with composer James Everingham, during his tenure with Bleeding Fingers Music, the multiple Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA Award-nominated composer collective co-founded by Zimmer in 2013.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple