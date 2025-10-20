Video: Apple TV Shares Sneak Peek Clip From Episode 3 of LOOT Season 3

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from episode three of “Loot" Season 3 featuring Maya Rudolph as Molly Wells. After Molly is deepfaked, she scrambles to restore her reputation by accepting an award at a charity cricket match in England. The third episode will premiere globally on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

In “Loot" Molly Wells (Rudolph) embarks on a journey of self-discovery after getting an $87 billion divorce settlement from her wealthy tech billionaire husband John Novak (Adam Scott) of 20 years, and we find her thriving in her role as THE HEAD of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Molly has landed the jet for season three, with viewers left on the edge of their seats following the season two finale that saw Wells and her trusted assistant ‘Nicholas’ (Joel Kim Booster) board Molly’s private jet with her orders to take her as far away as possible after blowback from her fellow billionaires about stepping up philanthropy and her awkward exchange with her will-they, won’t-they colleague ‘Arthur’ (Nat Faxon).

The new season will continue to follow the antics of the beloved group of misfits at The Wells Foundation as they work together so Molly can live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune. Alongside Rudolph, the returning ensemble cast includes Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, and Joel Kim Booster. Additionally, season three will feature special guest star appearances by Stephanie Styles, Adam Scott, D’Arcy Carden, Kesha, Zane Phillips, Henry Winkler, X Mayo, Paula Pell and more.

“Loot" is created and executive produced by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, alongside Rudolph with her producing partner Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Banana Split, Dave Becky of 3 Arts, Dean Holland and Natasha Lyonne. Hubbard serves as showrunner on season three. “Loot” is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The first two seasons are now streaming on Apple TV.

Photo Credit: Apple