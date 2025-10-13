Video: Apple TV Shares LOOT Season 3 Premiere Sneak Peek Clip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the season three premiere of the acclaimed comedy “Loot," featuring the return of Maya Rudolph as Molly Wells. In the episode, the Wells Foundation team tracks Molly down on a private island to convince her to return, but they’re not alone. The 10-episode third season will debut on Wednesday, October 15 on Apple TV+.

In “Loot" Molly Wells (Rudolph) embarks on a journey of self-discovery after getting an $87 billion divorce settlement from her wealthy tech billionaire husband John Novak (Adam Scott) of 20 years, and we find her thriving in her role as THE HEAD of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Molly has landed the jet for season three, with viewers left on the edge of their seats following the season two finale that saw Wells and her trusted assistant ‘Nicholas’ (Joel Kim Booster) board Molly’s private jet with her orders to take her as far away as possible after blowback from her fellow billionaires about stepping up philanthropy and her awkward exchange with her will-they, won’t-they colleague ‘Arthur’ (Nat Faxon).

The new season will continue to follow the antics of the beloved group of misfits at The Wells Foundation as they work together so Molly can live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune. Alongside Rudolph, the returning ensemble cast includes Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, and Joel Kim Booster. Additionally, season three will feature special guest star appearances by Stephanie Styles, Adam Scott, D’Arcy Carden, Kesha, Zane Phillips, Henry Winkler, X Mayo, Paula Pell and more.

“Loot" is created and executive produced by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, alongside Rudolph with her producing partner Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Banana Split, Dave Becky of 3 Arts, Dean Holland and Natasha Lyonne. Hubbard serves as showrunner on season three. “Loot” is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The first two seasons are now streaming on Apple TV+.