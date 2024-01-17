Video: Apple TV+ Drops THE NEW LOOK Trailer With Glenn Close

The 10-episode drama series will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Apple TV+ TODAY unveiled the trailer for “The New Look,” a new, gripping historical drama series from Todd A. Kessler, starring Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as ‘Christian Dior’ and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as ‘Coco Chanel.’

Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, “The New Look” centers on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion. The 10-episode drama series will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every Wednesday through April 3.

Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, “The New Look” focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy.

The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.

In addition to Mendelsohn and Binoche, “The New Look” ensemble cast is led by Maisie Williams as ‘Catherine Dior’; John Malkovich as ‘Lucien Lelong’; Emily Mortimer as ‘Elsa Lombardi’; Claes Bang as ‘Spatz’; and, Glenn Close as ‘Carmel Snow.’

The immersive and contemporary soundtrack for series is curated and produced by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff, and features covers of popular early to mid-twentieth century songs performed by artists including Bleachers, Florence Welch, Lana Del Rey, Matty Healy (The 1975), Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius and more.

“The New Look” is produced by Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions, and is written, executive produced and directed by Kessler. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark A. Baker also serve as executive producers.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Watch the trailer here:






