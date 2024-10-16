Video: Apple TV+ Debuts Trailer for Spanish-Language Thriller YOU WOULD DO IT TOO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has unveiled the gripping trailer for “Tú También lo Harías” (“You Would Do it Too”) the eight-episode, Spanish-language mystery starring Ana Polvorosa (“Cable Girls”), Michelle Jenner (“Berlin”), Pablo Molinero (“The Plague”) and José Manuel Poga (“Money Heist”). The series will debut globally as an Apple Original series with the first two episodes on Wednesday, October 30, with one new episode set to debut every Wednesday through December 11.

“Tú También lo Harías” takes place after an armed robbery on a bus near Barcelona results in the deaths of three robbers. Detectives and former lovers are on a mission to uncover the truth behind the six witnesses’ inconsistent timelines before time runs out. As they navigate a world where perception often trumps reality, this lightning-fast thriller shines a spotlight on the importance of truth in today’s society and the lengths people will go to protect their version of it.

Hailing from Legendary Television and Spanish Production Company, Espotlight Media, “Tú También lo Harías” is created and written by David Victori (“Sky Rojo”) and Jordi Vallejo (Harlan Coben’s “The Innocent”), “Tú También lo Harías” was directed by Victori, executive produced by Anxo Rodriguez alongside the creators.

“Tú También lo Harías” will join a growing offering of acclaimed English and Spanish-language series on Apple TV+, including Imagen Award-winning and Critics Choice Award-nominated comedy series “Acapulco” starring Eugenio Derbez; recently premiered medical drama “Midnight Family” based on award-winning documentary “Familia de Medianoche” created for television by Ariel Award winner Gibrán Portela (“Güeros,” “The Untamed”) and Julio Rojas (“La Jauría”); acclaimed crime drama “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”), starring Ariel Award nominee Bárbara Mori; and, “Land of Women” starring and executive produced by award-winning actress Eva Longoria, inspired by award-winning author Sandra Barneda’s bestselling novel of the same name.

