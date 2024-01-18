Video: Apple Drops MESSI'S WORLD CUP Series Trailer

The series is set to premiere globally on February 21, 2024.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 1 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners!
Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical Photo 3 Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical
Ariana DeBose Responds to Comment About Her Singing on the Critics Choice Awards Photo 4 DeBose Responds to Comment About Her Singing on the Critics Choice Awards

Video: Apple Drops MESSI'S WORLD CUP Series Trailer

Apple TV+ TODAY released the official trailer for “Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend,” the highly anticipated four-part documentary event from SMUGGLER Entertainment, tracking the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner through his sensational career, including five FIFA World Cup appearances and his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win, in one of the most exciting finals in history.

In his own words, Messi tells the definitive story of his incredible career with the Argentina national football team, providing an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory. The series is set to premiere globally on February 21, 2024.

“Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend” highlights the thrilling story of the planet's top living athlete, his loyal supporters across Argentina, and those who made the pilgrimage across the globe to witness his epic World Cup win.

The series also features the most personal interviews to date with Messi, alongside conversations with teammates, coaches, competitors, devout fans and commentators testifying to the incredible influence and impact he has on a nation and world stage.

The docuseries explores the grace, fortitude and willpower he has exhibited throughout his career as it charts the dramatic path from his first match with the Argentina national football team to carrying the weight of a country on his shoulders through several elusive World Cup wins, leading to his early retirement in 2016 and, ultimately, THE COMEBACK to become a FIFA World Cup champion and be crowned the 2022 tournament's best player. 

“Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend" is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore (“Free Solo,” “Jane”), Emmy and Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Emmy Award winner Matt Renner (“Free Solo,” “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth”) of SMUGGLER Entertainment, alongside Jenna Millman (“The Dropout,” “Tiger”) and Juan Camilo Cruz (“City of Ghosts,” “In Her Hands”). The series is produced for Apple by SMUGGLER Entertainment and in association with Pegsa.

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can also watch Messi take the pitch in 2024 all season long with Inter Miami CF on MLS Season Pass, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer on the Apple TV app.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Watch the trailer here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets January 19 Episode Lineup Photo
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets January 19 Episode Lineup

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

2
LAS NOGAS by Catya Plate to Screen at Oscar-Qualifying HollyShorts Screening Event in Los Photo
LAS NOGAS by Catya Plate to Screen at Oscar-Qualifying HollyShorts Screening Event in Los Angeles

Join filmmaker Catya Plate in Los Angeles for the Oscar-Qualifying HollyShorts Screening Event of her highly anticipated stop-motion film LAS NOGAS. Explore the fantastical world of this award-winning environmental trilogy, showcasing the effects of global warming and the resilience of animal species.

3
TAMRON HALL Increases Versus The Previous Week In Households Photo
TAMRON HALL Increases Versus The Previous Week In Households

“Tamron Hall” turned in increases versus the previous week in Households (+12% - 0.74 rtg. vs. 0.66 rtg) and Total Viewers (+4% - 1.064 million vs. 1.019 million) for the 2nd week in a row. In fact, “Tamron Hall” hit a season high in Households with its strongest performance in 7 months.

4
Video: Watch the SUNCOAST Trailer With Laura Linney, Woody Harrelson Photo
Video: Watch the SUNCOAST Trailer With Laura Linney, Woody Harrelson

Inspired by the semi-autobiographical story of a teenager (Nico Parker) who, while caring for her brother along with her audacious mother (Laura Linney), strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Woody Harrelson) who is protesting one of the most landmark medical cases of all time. Watch the video trailer!

More Hot Stories For You

LAS NOGAS by Catya Plate to Screen at Oscar-Qualifying HollyShorts Screening Event in Los AngelesLAS NOGAS by Catya Plate to Screen at Oscar-Qualifying HollyShorts Screening Event in Los Angeles
TAMRON HALL Increases Versus The Previous Week In Households And Total Viewers For 2nd Consecutive WeekTAMRON HALL Increases Versus The Previous Week In Households And Total Viewers For 2nd Consecutive Week
Kathy Kolla Punk Rock Documentary WHO IS BILLY BONES? Now Available To Stream NationwideKathy Kolla Punk Rock Documentary WHO IS BILLY BONES? Now Available To Stream Nationwide
THE UNBREAKABLE TATIANA SUAREZ Documentary Sets HBO PremiereTHE UNBREAKABLE TATIANA SUAREZ Documentary Sets HBO Premiere

Videos

Watch Jacob Elordi Prepare For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Video
Watch Jacob Elordi Prepare For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
Apple TV+ Drops THE NEW LOOK Trailer With Glenn Close Video
Apple TV+ Drops THE NEW LOOK Trailer With Glenn Close
Watch Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Bring Back 'Weekend Update' Video
Watch Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Bring Back 'Weekend Update'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
CHICAGO