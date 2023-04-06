Video: Amy Poehler Narrates THE GENTLE ART OF SWEDISH DEATH CLEANING Trailer on Peacock

Peacock released the trailer for Amy Poehler-narrated and produced unscripted series, THE GENTLE ART OF SWEDISH DEATH CLEANING, premiering April 27th.

Inspired by Margareta Magnusson's bestselling book comes a transformational series in which eight people at different stages of their lives are given the chance to sort out their home, life, and relationships before it's too late.

Plucked from Sweden, an organizer, designer, and psychologist - also known as the "Death Cleaners" - come to America to help subjects reinvent themselves by facing their mortality, speaking honestly about death, and confronting ALL THAT "crap" that has been collecting dust for years.

Each story builds toward a physical overhaul of the home, as well as an emotional evolution, leaving us smiling with a lighter view of death and a more celebratory vision for the future. This is a journey of levity and hope as Amy Poehler hilariously guides us through stories about dealing with our stuff... so that those we leave behind aren't faced with the overwhelming task of sorting through it.

Swedish Death Cleaning normalizes one of our worst fears, death, by reminding us of all the ways we are alive.

Watch the new trailer here: