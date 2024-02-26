Video: AMC Drops ANNE RICE'S INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE Season Two Teaser

AMC Networks debuted an all-new teaser for season two of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, starring Jacob Anderson, during Sunday's premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. AMC also released a sneak peek clip of the upcoming new season, featuring stars Anderson and Delainey Hayles, that will premiere May 12, 2024 on AMC and AMC+.

The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his LIFE STORY to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia.

It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Season two of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire stars Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, Ben Daniels and Eric Bogosian, and is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, Mark Taylor, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

Watch the new teasers here: