Van Eaton Galleries Announces Disneyland and Walt Disney World Auction, Offers over 1500 Rare Items

Van Eaton Galleries has announced the largest Disneyland and WALT DISNEY WORLD auction ever to be hosted by the renowned auction house. "A History of Disneyland & Walt Disney World" auction event will take place at Van Eaton Galleries over two days, Saturday, December 7, 2019 and Sunday, December 8, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. each day. The collection to be offered includes over 1,500 rare items which trace the history of the iconic theme parks and Walt Disney's vision from inception to present day. It is the single largest Disney-related auction Van Eaton Galleries has hosted to date. Many of the items are coming to auction for the very first time. From the earliest documents and conceptual pieces marking the very inception of Disneyland and Walt Disney World, to the extraordinary theme park props, ride vehicles, audio-animatronic figures, hand-painted attraction pieces, very rare early documents, remarkable memorabilia, signs, and more. The depth of rarity of the items to be offered at auction exceeds any expectations of auctions past.

Walt Disney theme parks have welcomed over 200 million visitors since they opened. Walt Disney park-related memorabilia has become one of the hottest collectibles in recent years, with prices increasing more than 500% on many items over just the last five years.

The vast array of items to be offered at auction will surprise even the most avid collectors. Several iconic pieces in the collection date back to 1953, and others include ephemera, costumes, stage-worn articles, art, programs, souvenirs, and more. Also featured in the "A History of Disneyland & Walt Disney World" auction will be several items from Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland.

Highlights include an extremely rare studio file copy of Walt Disney's first pitch documents for financing Disneyland park. It includes some of Walt Disney's earliest descriptions of what Disneyland would be, as well as a hand-colored map that showed what his park might look like. These are considered one of the "Holy Grails" of Disneyland memorabilia (Estimate: $10,000-$20,000); two original animatronic "Tiki Birds" from the "Enchanted Tiki Room" at Walt Disney World. The birds retain all their original mechanics and are actually functional, singing and moving along to the Enchanted Tiki Room Theme Song (Estimate $80,000-$100,000); a 1954 Disneyland Plot Plan (Estimate: $8,000-$10,000), a collection of early construction slides by Marvin Davis (Estimate: $600-$800); Original hand-painted "Stretch Paintings" from THE HAUNTED Mansions at Disneyland and WALT DISNEY WORLD (Estimate $100,000-$150,000); an original Space Mountain Ride Vehicle from Disneyland (Estimate $20,000-$30,000); Original Attraction Posters from Disneyland and WALT DISNEY WORLD including a rare park-used "People Mover SuperSpeed Tunnel" poster (Estimate $25,000-$30,000); a General Electric Progressland Architectural Model 1964 (Estimate: $10,000-$15,000); a Walt Disney Signed Disneyland OPENING DAY Guidebook (Estimate $7,000-$9,000); a Skyway 1959 Lamppost

Attractions sign (Estimate: $3,000-$5,000); a park used Disneyland Hotel Attraction poster (Estimate: $3,000-$5,000); Original Charles Boyer 200 millionth guest painting (Estimate: $2,000-$3,000), and hundreds of other items.

"Disneyland will be based upon a dedication to the ideals, the dreams, and hard facts that have created America. And it will be uniquely equipped to dramatize those dreams and facts and send them forth as a source of courage and inspiration to all the world." - A statement from original Disneyland documents used for initial financing.

Other highlights include the original 1955 doors from Disneyland's Main Street City Hall (Estimate $15,000-$20,000); a remarkable 2 Ct. Blue Diamond given as a Sweepstakes prize for Disneyland's 60th "Diamond" Anniversary with a micro-etched "Hidden Mickey" (estimate $7,000-$9,000); a Star Jets Original Attraction Vehicle from WALT DISNEY WORLD ($12,000-$15,000); a very rare original ceramic Tile Prototype Artwork by artist Mary Blair for the Contemporary Hotel at WALT DISNEY WORLD ($12,000-$15,000); It's a Small World Animatronic Doll (Estimate: $15,000-$20,000); an Original PeopleMover attraction vehicle (Estimate: $25,000-$35,000); a Disneyland Railroad seat decorative panel (Estimate: $800-$1,000); a Candlestick phone from Walt Disney's apartment (Estimate: $2,000-$3,000); a Celebration USA Parade Float Marquette (Estimate: $7,000-$9,000); a Mark Twain entrance sign (Estimate: $3,000-$5,000); a Sam McKim original Golden Horseshoe Concept Painting (Estimate: $8,000-$10,000); Club 33

Members Only Door Plaque (Estimate: $600-$800); a Haunted Mansion model ghost maquette (Estimate: $1,000-$2,000); original Peter Pan's Flight mural concept artwork (Estimate: $6,000-$8,000); a Fantasyland Attraction Poster (Estimate: $5,000-$7,000); a United Airlines Tiki Room Travel Poster (Estimate: $2,000-$4,000); an original 1954 Main Street Map Drawing (Estimate:$3,000-$5,000) and much, much more.

Our "A History of Disneyland & Walt Disney World" auction showcases over 60 years of Disney Magic. This collection brings together a massive and varied array of art, props, original paintings and drawings, memorabilia, and collectibles from the most famous family of theme parks in the world. The auction offers the excitement of very rare items never sold before at auction, but also evokes a sense of nostalgia and sentimentality for those artists and performers whose work defined our popular culture. We are honored to be able to offer such remarkable items to fans and collectors around the globe."

- Mike Van Eaton, Co-Founder, Van Eaton Galleries

"A History of Disneyland & Walt Disney World" auction covers decades of Disney history, beginning in the 1950s through today. The extraordinary auction has taken years to amass by avid collectors and enthusiasts around the globe. Van Eaton Galleries will conduct the two-day auction on-site, online, and by phone. Interested bidders are encouraged to register early. Media interested in covering the event is requested to email or call the press contact listed below.

Van Eaton Galleries is one of the world's premier original animation art and collectibles galleries. The Gallery is located in Sherman Oaks, California and specializes in unique original animation artwork. Established in 1994, the gallery offers distinct collections from the world of animation and special exhibits and events for collectors, fans and guests from around the globe. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm. Van Eaton Galleries has offered such collections as That's from Disneyland, The Story of Disneyland, The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss, and animation artwork from Disney, Warner Bros., DreamWorks, Hanna-Barbera, Don Bluth and many others.





