VIDEOS: Bill Maher Chats With Rosa Brooks, Michael Steele, and Michael Render on REAL TIME

In the most recent episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, Bill chats With Rosa Brooks, Michael Steele, and Michael Render.

In his monologue for the June 5 episode, Bill recaps the top stories of the week, including protests, looting, and President Trump's bunker retreat.

Then, Bill asks Real Time panelists Rosa Brooks and Michael Steele what happens if Trump loses the 2020 election and calls the "tough people" into the streets.

Later in the episode, activist and "Run the Jewels" musician Michael Render joins Bill to discuss why now is the time to "Plot, Plan, Strategize, Organize and Mobilize."

Finally, Bill applauds the police officers who have finally begun to acknowledge that the problems in their ranks extend beyond just a "few bad apples."

Watch all of the clips from the episode below!

