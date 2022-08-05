Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: discovery+ Debuts THE DIANA INVESTIGATIONS Docuseries Trailer

THE DIANA INVESTIGATIONS will be available to stream Thursday, August 18 on discovery+.

Aug. 5, 2022  

Twenty-five years ago, a fatal car accident took the life of the beloved Princess Diana of Wales, devastating the world. In the decades following her death, conspiracy theories and accusations have swirled - who was to blame? How did this happen?

Over the course of four gripping parts, THE DIANA INVESTIGATIONS offers a new look into the tragedy that has shocked the world for decades. For the first time, hear exclusively from the key figures who investigated the beloved Princess' death as they provide new insight and reveal never-before-heard details. THE DIANA INVESTIGATIONS will be available to stream starting Thursday, August 18 exclusively on discovery+.

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery. With the largest-ever content offering at launch, discovery+ features a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular passion verticals including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries.

Watch the new trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



