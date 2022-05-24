VIDEO: YouTube Spotlights Coi Leray in New Short Film

Today, YouTube Artist on the Rise Coi Leray debuted a personal ode to her fans, aspiring artists and females across the globe through a new AOTR short film. First discussing her family's passion for music and starting in the industry at 19 years old, Coi then dug deep to uncover the challenges she faced on the road to stardom.

Watch Coi Leray's short film now on her Official YouTube Channel now.

In a visually colorful format to match Coi's vibrant personality, the short film allows the artist to give thanks to her mom for passing off her strong and confident personality, which has been key to her success. The Jersey-born star recalls the beginning of her career, shouting out A Boogie wit da Hoodie for also acting as part of the launching pad to her fame.

After discussing her love for recording music and calling the studio her type of "party," Coi goes on to shine light on the challenges she has faced as a young, Black female artist and how she's here to break those barriers in the music world with uplifting words meant for fans everywhere:

"I'm still here, and I'm going to have the biggest album and be one of the biggest female artists, and there will never be another person like me."

"I came here to make people understand that regardless of the pressure, who's there, whatever you go through, be who you are and continue to do it. It's not going to always be easy, but the best part is overcoming everything."

Coi Leray first appeared in YouTube's Trending Artist on the Rise in March of 2021 and has since seen four of her musical anthems RISE UP on YouTube's US Top Songs charts, including platinum-certified "No More Parties," gold-certified "Big PURR(Prrdd) ft Pooh Shiesty," and the undeniable hit, "TWINNEM," along with her latest catchy single "Blick Blick" with Nicki Minaj which has garnered over 20.8 million views since it was just released this March.

With the long-awaited release of TRENDSETTER, Coi has proven her star power-and she's just getting warmed up. The artist also sat down for a full Q&A with YouTube Music to discuss her inspirations, how it feels to be an Artist on the Rise, and more.

Ahead of the platinum star's first ever U.S. headline tour kickoff with Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Coi Leray Trendsetter Tour, the buzz around Coi and her new album continues to grow as she delivers a new emotional performance of "Anxiety."

For over five years, Coi has remained a force within hip-hop with her sharp flow, slick delivery, and catchy hooks. She has contributed to the meteoric rise of women in hip-hop by consistently bringing songs that live in car stereos, the clubs and social media. She recently released her highly anticipated debut album, TRENDSETTER. Upon release, the album became the biggest first week for a debut album by a female Hip-Hop artist in the U.S. this year.

Watch the new short film here: