VIDEO: YouTube Releases Trailer for VIRTUALLY HISTORY

Ahead of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, Youtube Originals are pleased to release the official trailer for their new series special 'Virtually History'. Created in partnership with Remarkable TV (part of EndemolShine UK), this 30 min special is launching on the 6th of November and brings an immersive new way for this historic event to be brought to life.

Watch the trailer below!



To experience what is was like to live through this unprecedented moment in European history, in the special, viewers will see three people with a family connection to the Berlin Wall transported back in time through the power of VR centered around historic photographs from this period. This experience gives a unique and emotional lens on the powerful human stories that lie behind the history of the wall.

As our contributors dramatically step into the virtual recreations of their family's past with Emma Dabiri, the show's historian host, simultaneously a group of profile Youtube creators, including Riyadh K, Hannah Witton and Rezo, will follow their journey, allowing for the past to be experienced first-hand, across generations and continents as never before.

In addition to the show itself, viewers will also be able to enjoy three guided 360-degree experiences to actually stand in the shoes of those during this period. Narrated by Paul McGann, these special tours are meant to educate and shed new light into this important moment in European history.

On November 6th, "Virtually History" can be watched uninterrupted with Youtube Premium or free with ads on Youtube on EndemolShine's Reel Truth History Documentaries Channel.

Luke Hyams, the Head of Youtube Originals EMEA, said: "'Virtually History' is a transformative Youtube Original that gives viewers a unique and immersive look at a monumental moment in our history: the fall of the Berlin Wall. Using technology to transport those connected with this event through family lineages allows us to see first-hand the unbelievable challenges and experiences of those who lived through this time. Although we're marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the wall, there's still a lot we can learn from this moment in history today, and we hope this special encourages people to embrace unity and a connection to one another."

Patrick Furlong, Executive Producer, Remarkable, said: "Using incredible VR technology and by recreating sections of post war Berlin in forensic detail, we are able to transport viewers back in time and allow them to experience a moment in history like never before."





