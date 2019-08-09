VIDEO: Will Ferrell's Ron Burgundy Takes Over Every Late Night Talk Show

Will Ferrell promoted the second season debut of The Ron Burgundy Podcast by making in-character appearances on NBC's THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON and Late Night with Seth Meyers, CBS' THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT and The Late Late Show with James Corden, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and TBS' Conan.

Ferrell performed stand-up as his character, San Diego fake news anchorman Ron Burgundy. Burgundy talked about topics that ranged from Donald Trump's golfing skills and the Ferris Bueller Report to The Wall. He revealed his beginner stand-up skills, and his love for Christiane Amanpour.

Watch Ron Burgundy on all THE TALK shows below!

Conan, TBS:

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC:

Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS:

The Late Late Show with James Corden, CBS:

Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC





