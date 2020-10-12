VIDEO: Will Arnett Talks New Baby & New Podcast on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Will talks about having a baby during quarantine.

Will talks about having a baby during quarantine, his podcast "SmartLess" with Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman, having Kamala Harris as a guest, watching Jimmy deal with the Best Picture Oscars debacle with Mick Jagger, and we seem to have caught him during a voiceover session for Regeneron, the COVID drug that Trump has been touting.

