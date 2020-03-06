VIDEO: Whitney Cummings Talks 'Idiot' Celebs on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Mar. 6, 2020  

Whitney Cummings talks about why it's hard for her not to be rude to celebrity guests who come on her podcast, Good For You, and tells a heartwarming story about an emergency room visit to the veterinarian.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Whitney Cummings Talks 'Idiot' Celebs on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: 'Any Dem Will Do' for Randy Rainbow on Super Tuesday!
  • VIDEO: See the Official Trailer for THE PRINCE OF EGYPT West End
  • VIDEO: James Taylor Performs 'Almost Like Being in Love' From BRIGADOON on THE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Performs 'Go Crazy' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW