VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for WE ARE: THE BROOKLYN SAINTS on Netflix

From Emmy-award winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez (The Sentence), Imagine Documentaries, and Disarming Films comes We Are: The Brooklyn Saints, a four-part documentary series following a youth football program in the heart of inner city East NY, Brooklyn.

Geared towards boys 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints program is more than a sport - it's a family, and a vehicle for opportunity. Through intimate verité footage, the series immerses us in the world of Brooklyn Saints football and their community, chronicling the personal stories of the driven young athletes, as well as the support system of coaches and parents rallying behind them. Over the course of a season, we witness the Saints' power on and off the field, as they celebrate victories and overcome losses, both personal and athletic. Raw and authentic, the pressures of adolescence unfolds in real time as the boys work to propel themselves to a brighter future.

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints is an Imagine Documentaries and Disarming Films Production. Executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Amy Berg, Sara Bernstein, and Justin Wilkes. Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez serves as director, executive producer and cinematographer.