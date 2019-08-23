VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Travis Scott's Netflix Film LOOK MOM I CAN FLY

Aug. 23, 2019  

In this exclusive first-hand look at one of music's most dynamic superstars,Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly straps viewers into a front row seat of Scott's life in the months surrounding the release of his Grammy-nominated album Astroworld. Intercut with footage from his live shows and nostalgic home video footage from Scott's childhood, this documentary follows Travis' life-changing moments, including becoming a father, performing at the SUPER BOWL and recreating Astroworld for his hometown and fans.

Check out more information at Netflix.

