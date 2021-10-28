VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Tracy Deer's BEANS

The trailer has been released for Tracy Deer's upcoming film "Beans". The film will be released on November 5.

Beans is the coming-of-age story of a Mohawk girl named Tekehentahkhwa, who more often goes by her quirky nickname, Beans (Kiawentiio). She's a loving big sister to her constant sidekick, Ruby (Violah Beauvais), as they play in the woods and carefully avoid the rough and tough kids of their neighborhood on the Mohawk reserve of Kahnawà:ke, Quebec. Her father, Kania'tariio (Joel Montgrand), rides her hard because he worries her sensitivity is a dangerous weakness. But her mother, Lily (Rainbow Dickerson), has great aspirations for her and is an even bigger force to be reckoned with. They don't agree on whether she should leave the reserve for high school, and Beans isn't brave enough to speak up for what she wants.

This debate is pushed to the side when a peaceful protest at a neighboring reserve turns into an armed stand-off to protect a burial ground from being desecrated for a golf course expansion. Beans' community quickly joins the battle in what becomes known as the Oka Crisis. Overnight, her community is cut off from the outside world. Beans seeks out the toughest girl she knows, April (Paulina Alexis), to transform into the brave Mohawk warrior that she needs to be to survive. She gains acceptance with the cool clique, but that doesn't prepare her for the racism and violence she confronts as the conflict escalates. Unable to cope, she descends into a dark, rage-filled existence focused on revenge. It's not until her reckless actions put everyone, she cares about into peril that she wakes up to what's really important in her fragile world.

Mohawk filmmaker Tracey Deer led the acclaimed dramedy MOHAWK GIRLS to five award-winning seasons as its co-creator, director, and co-showrunner. She received four consecutive Canadian Screen Award nominations for Best Direction in a Comedy Series for MOHAWK GIRLS, and she has been honored at TIFF with the Birks Diamond Tribute Award. She recently returned from Los Angeles, where she was a writing co-EP on the Netflix/CBC series Anne with an E. She's currently working on INNER CITY GIRL, a feature about Aboriginal gang life, with Original Pictures.

Tracey's work has been honored with two Gemini Awards and numerous awards from multiple film festivals, including Hot Docs. She has worked with the CBC, the National Film Board, and numerous independent production companies throughout Canada in both documentary and fiction. Tracey chairs the Board of Directors of Women in View, a nonprofit that promotes greater diversity and gender parity in Canadian media. She has mentored emerging talent as leader of the Director Training Program at the imagineNATIVE Film & Media Arts Festival, as a guest at the National Screen Institute (NSI) New Indigenous Voices Program, and as mentor at NSI's new IndigiDocs training course.

Watch the new trailer here: