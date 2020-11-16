VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for TINY PRETTY THINGS on Netflix

The project is in the vein of BLACK SWAN meets PRETTY LITTLE LIARS.

The project is in the vein of BLACK SWAN meets PRETTY LITTLE LIARS. When tragedy strikes at Chicago's most prestigious ballet school, where every dancer is both friend and foe who compete fiercely for coveted roles, it threatens to unravel close friendships and to expose a constellation of secrets that could bring down a world-renowned institution.

Watch the trailer below!

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You