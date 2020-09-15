Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THEN CAME YOU

Written by and starring Kathie Lee Gifford.

Sep. 15, 2020  

A lonely widow plans a trip around the world with her husband's ashes, to visit the places they loved in the movies. The first stop on THE JOURNEY changes her life forever.

Watch the trailer below!

Craig Ferguson, Kathie Lee Gifford, Elizabeth Hurley, and Ford Kiernan star in the film, which was written by Gifford.

