VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE MIGHTY ONES on Hulu
All episodes of The Mighty Ones premiere November 9.
The wild world of The Mighty Ones is coming soon! All episodes of The Mighty Ones premiere November 9.
Watch the trailer below!
The Mighty Ones are 4 best friends living in an unkempt backyard belonging to a trio of equally unkempt humans whom they mistake for gods. Despite their small stature, The Mighty Ones are determined to live life large and have fun in their wild world.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- Video Flashback: Angela Lansbury Explores Her 70+ Year Career in Conversation With Her Niece, Felicia Lansbury Meyer
- VIDEO: Watch the Full 2020 Olivier Awards Ceremony, Featuring Performances from Sam Tutty, Miriam-Teak Lee, and Sharon D. Clarke!
- BWW Exclusive: Watch Nina West's Halloween Parody of 'Hello' from THE BOOK OF MORMON
- VIDEO: On This Day, October 26- Happy Birthday, Anthony Rapp