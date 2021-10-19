VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season 6 of RIVERDALE Featuring Kiernan Shipka

A new trailer for season six of Riverdale has been released, featuring Kiernan Shipka in her highly-anticipated return as Sabrina Spellman from the hit Netflix series Sabrina.

The new five-episode season six of Riverdale is set to kick off on November 14. Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, Riverdale is a bold and subversive take on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, as they discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town's wholesome façade.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ran for four seasons on Netflix, re-imagining the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft.

Watch the new trailer here: