VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season 2 of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE CANADA

"Canada's Drag Race" is bringing the heat with the drop of the official trailer for season two ahead of its premiere on Thursday Oct. 14th at 9pm ET/6pm PT on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide.

The wig-snatching trailer includes sweet-filled snapshots of the queens as well as the runway and werkroom. Featuring a special look at the challenges, artistry, surprise appearances, and gag-worthy drama in store for season two, the trailer showcases the twelve fierce Canadian queens competing for the title of Canada's next Drag Superstar.

As previously announced, the CDR S2 queens include Adriana, Beth, Eve 6000, Gia Metric, Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Kimora Amour, Océane Aqua-Black, Pythia, Stephanie Prince, Suki Doll, and Synthia Kiss.

The dazzling roster of celebrity guests joining resident judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, Amanda Brugel, and Traci Melchor for "Canada's Drag Race'' sophomore season includes the iconic Gigi Gorgeous, Emma Hunter, Connor Jessup, Fefe Dobson, Hollywood Jade, Mitsou, Caitlin Cronenberg, and Bif Naked. Special guests also set to appear includes Canada's First Drag Superstar Priyanka, TikTok star Boman Martinez-Reid, actor Thom Allison (KILLYJOYS), and more.

Watch the new trailer here: