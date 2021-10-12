VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SWAP SHOP on Netflix

Watch the new trailer for Netflix's Swap Shop, premiering on November 9.

One person's trash is another person's treasure, at least that still holds true for a group of men and women who depend on a radio show to buy, sell and swap all kinds of gems that come through the airwaves. When the "Swap Shop" radio show shares the scoop on sweet deals, collectors of cars, comics, creepy clown statues and more tune in with ears wide open. Every morning is filled with opportunities to hit pay dirt - if you know what to listen for.

