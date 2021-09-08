VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SOUTH OF HEAVEN Starring Jason Sudeikis

The trailer for South of Heaven, starring Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly, has been released. The film will be released in theaters, on-demand, and digital on October 8.

The film was directed by Aharon Keshales and also features Mike Colter and Shea Whigham. It was written by Aharon Keshales, Kai Mark and Navot Papushado.

After serving twelve years for armed robbery, Jimmy gets an early parole. Upon his release from prison he vows to give Annie, his childhood love, now dying from cancer, the best year of her life. The best last year of her life. If only life were that simple...

Watch the trailer here: