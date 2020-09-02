VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SHORTCUT

The film will be released September 25.

Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios company, has acquired the North American distribution rights to the horror adventure film SHORTCUT. Directed by Alessio Liguori and written by Daniele Cosci, SHORTCUT stars Jack Kane, Zak Sutcliffe, Andrei Claude, Sophie Jane Oliver, Terence Anderson. The film is produced by Simona Ferri, Marco Tempera and Robert Cipullo. SHORTCUT will open nationwide across NORTH AMERICA (USA/Canada) at drive-in's and indoor theatres on September 25th (with Thursday night previews), followed by a VOD & digital release on December 22nd.

Watch the trailer below!



SHORTCUT follows a group of five classmates trapped inside their school bus after a mysterious creature invades the road. Every passing minute decreases their survival chances against the constant threats of that unknown entity.



The deal was negotiated on behalf of Brett Rogalsky on behalf of Gravitas Ventures and by Monica Ciarli on behalf of Minerva Pictures International.



"Gravitas is thrilled to be able to share with audiences SHORTCUT. This is a film that audiences are sure to be drawn to as it will not only be an exciting theatrical experience, but should also be an iconic entry into the horror genre for years to come." - Brett Rogalsky, Gravitas Ventures Acquisitions

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You