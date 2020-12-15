VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SEARCH PARTY Season Four

In SEARCH PARTY season four, Dory (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker Chip (Cole Escola), who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends. Meanwhile, Portia (Meredith Hagner) is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself; Elliott (John Early) has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host; and Drew (John Reynolds) is trying to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park. As the friends begin to connect the dots that Dory might not be touring Europe as her faked social media suggests, they must decide whether to put their traumatic pasts behind them and once again become a SEARCH PARTY - but this time, for Dory. Joining the show's stellar guest stars this season are Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd, Griffin Dunne and Lillias White, as well as R.L. Stine in a cameo role.

Watch the trailer below!

SEARCH PARTY is executive produced by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, and Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez for Jax Media.

This week marked the launch of "Search Party: The Podcast," hosted by comedian and SEARCH PARTY fan Bowen Yang. In each episode, Yang will sit down with a SEARCH PARTY co-creator, actor or writer as well as a celebrity fan to dissect specific themes from seasons one through three of the show. Together, the three talking heads will humorously analyze the characters' psychology, share behind-the-scenes anecdotes and discuss the series' most insane moments. "Search Party: The Podcast" will release new episodes Mondays and Wednesdays on iHeartRadio, HBO Max and all major podcast platforms with notable guests including Paul Scheer, Chloe Fineman, Busy Philipps, Mitra Jouhari, Kate Berlant, Carrie Brownstein, Michaela Watkins, Vanessa Bayer and Shalita Grant. Episode one with guests Charles Rogers and Taran Killam is live here