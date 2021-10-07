Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The film will be released October 22.

Oct. 7, 2021  
VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for RHAPSODY OF LOVE

The trailer has been released for the new romantic comedy Rhapsody of Love. The film will be released October 22 digitally and on demand.

Written/directed by Joy Hopwood (who also stars), the film follows an events planner (Kathy Luu) and a wedding photographer (Damien Sato) who can't deny the sparks between them despite one small hitch - the photographer's girlfriend.

The cast includes Kathy Luu, Damien Sato, Joy Hopwood, Lily Stewart, Khan Chittenden, Benjamin Hanly. The film is produced by Ana Tiwary and Joy Hopwood.

Watch the trailer for the new film here:


From This Author Michael Major